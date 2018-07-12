You are here

Festive Ware on C sends 2018 out with bang

Fri, 12/07/2018 - 1:10am Glen Brockenbush

Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce members anticipated the final Ware on C event of 2018 to be bigger and better than the previous two.

Those on hand would likely agree that Thursday’s holiday-themed event more than delivered on that promise.

In the last downtown get-together until at least mid-spring, crowds went inside to avoid the chilly temperatures. However, with almost all the vendors fitting snugly inside the old Sadler building, Thursday’s event turned into a sort of holiday flea market. Despite the weather and being confined to just a few shops on Southwest C between 4th and 5th Streets, it still proved a success that impressed guests, store owners and event committee members.

