Felony charges filed against councilman

A Lawton city councilman facing re-election had a misdemeanor charge of embezzling $6,000 through the “Think Lawton” group upgraded to a felony Thursday.

Caleb Davis, 37, of Lawton, made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where he received the felony charge of embezzlement, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 5 years in prison and up to $5,000 fine.

Davis is alleged to have appropriated a $6,000 contribution to three other City Council candidates between May and December 2017.

Originally charged with a misdemeanor count of embezzlement on April 23, the charge was upgraded based on the same probable cause affidavit as the original filing.

Davis has served as Ward 3 City Councilman since January 2017; his current term is set to expire in 2020. Until adjudicated, Davis remains eligible to serve in his role on the council.

Davis faces Derek C. Berry, Linda Chapman and Donna Mata on the Sept. 10 primary election ballot. Thursday was the first day of in-person absentee voting.