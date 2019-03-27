Federal bump stock ban goes into effect

Although local law enforcement hasn’t reported having a large amount of run-ins with the instrument, with Tuesday’s federal implementation of the bump stock ban, law enforcement is looking into how to enforce it.

Bump fire by use of a bump stock is the act of using the recoil of a semi-automatic firearm or revolver to fire shots in rapid succession at the cost of accuracy of individual shots.

The ban of bump stock devices was first announced on Dec. 18, 2018, by then-Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker who announced that the Department of Justice has amended the regulations of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), clarifying that bump stocks fall within the definition of “machine gun” under federal law, as such devices allow a shooter of a semiautomatic firearm to initiate a continuous firing cycle with a single pull of the trigger.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the final rule is clarified by the definition of “machine gun” in the Gun Control Act (GCA) and National Firearms Act (NFA) to include bump-stock-type devices that allow a semiautomatic firearm to shoot more than one shot with a single pull of the trigger by harnessing the recoil energy of the semiautomatic , so that the trigger resets and continues firing without additional physical manipulation.

In short, those who own bump-stock-type devices must rid themselves of them. You can destroy the device, according to the AFT. That means completely melting, shredding or crushing the device to make it incapable of being restored to function.

Of course, the ATF suggest you abandon the devices at the nearest ATF offices and that it’s best to make an appointment beforehand. The closest drop point would be the ATF’s Oklahoma City Field Office, 901 NE 122nd Street, Suite 200.