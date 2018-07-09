You are here

Home » News » Local » Family that smuggles together gets jailed together

Family that smuggles together gets jailed together

Fri, 09/07/2018 - 12:46am Scott Rains

Police busted up an attempt to smuggle methamphetamine and brought a family closer together  in jail.

The subterfuge was discovered Tuesday night when a trusty told police that notes dropped off to a pair of related inmates contained a "white powdery substance inside the envelopes," Lt. Mark Floyd reported. He alerted officers of the possibility of drugs being brought into the jail section to the men via notes in envelopes that are dropped off at the front desk of the police department by a woman and by their father and then sent to the jail.

