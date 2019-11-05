Family questions woman’s injuries

A family has questions about how Connie Hale Aguon ended up on life-support at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

Joann Wright said Aguon, her niece, has been in the intensive care unit in critical condition since she was admitted April 30. She and her mother found out about Aguon’s condition when a relative posted an update to his Facebook page on Tuesday.

“She’s in critical condition,” Wright said Friday. “She’s had two brain surgeries and may have to have another because the bleeding on her brain won’t stop. She’s also had two strokes and has multiple fractures throughout her body.”

“We don’t know anything about how or where it happened,” she said. “We don’t know how she got there. Was she here (in Lawton)? We don’t know anything.”

Wright said that something must have happened for the hospital to file a police report with Lawton on Thursday.