Fake cable man takes real $60,000 check

A seeming cable repairman who “looked nice” proved otherwise following the theft of a woman’s $60,000 check.

Lawton Police Officer Kendra Denig reported speaking with a woman on Aug. 10. The woman said that around 1 p.m that day, someone knocked on her front door in the 500 block Northwest 15th Street and said he needed to check her cable box. The woman said the man “looked nice” so she allowed him inside and he walked into the living area, the report states.

Several minutes later, she said, there was another knock at the door and she answered. While speaking with an elderly woman and small child, the unknown man took the woman’s purse and ran out the back door, the report states. The purse contained a $60,000 cashier’s check.

Kendrig advised the woman on how to fill out a fraud form with her bank if the check gets cashed.