You are here

Home » News » Local » Expo building abuzz as livestock readied

Expo building abuzz as livestock readied

Thu, 09/06/2018 - 2:47am Mitch Meador

The Expo Building was abuzz with activity Wednesday afternoon as exhibitors scrambled to get dairy heifers, goats and sheep ready to show at the Comanche County Fair.

Brothers Joel and Isaac Miller of Sterling have been active in dairy shows ever since they were 9 or 10 years old. Joel is now 16 and in the 10th grade, Isaac is 17 and in 11th. They are both home-schooled. Their parents are Hank and Melissa Miller, and they are exhibiting as members of Comanche County 4-H Club.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620