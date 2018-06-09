Expo building abuzz as livestock readied

The Expo Building was abuzz with activity Wednesday afternoon as exhibitors scrambled to get dairy heifers, goats and sheep ready to show at the Comanche County Fair.

Brothers Joel and Isaac Miller of Sterling have been active in dairy shows ever since they were 9 or 10 years old. Joel is now 16 and in the 10th grade, Isaac is 17 and in 11th. They are both home-schooled. Their parents are Hank and Melissa Miller, and they are exhibiting as members of Comanche County 4-H Club.