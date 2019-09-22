Into the exodus

Dr. Sue Tyrell was born in Bethlehem, Palestine. Her earliest memory of her childhood home is of gunfire in the streets of East Jerusalem. Tyrell was adopted and brought to America where she was stateless, due to Palestinians not having legal citizenship, until she was naturalized post 9/11.

“After 9/11 people would talk about ‘them’ around me—assuming I was white because my name is American and I was a high school English teacher and journalism teacher who was well-spoken with no accent,” Tyrell said.

Upon moving to America, Tyrell lived in Southern California among a community of immigrants—both legal and illegal—until her mid 20s.