Event will help car club pursue nonprofit status

Break out the grass skirts and shaved ice — it’s time for a fundraiser, luau style.

Sweet Temptationz Car Club will host a “’50s Aloha Nite” fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at McKenzie’s Burger Garage, 206 NW Dearborn.

The event is free, but will raise funds to help the car club pay for a 501© status application. A 501© organization is a nonprofit in the federal law of the United States and is one of 29 types of nonprofit organizations exempt from some federal income taxes, according to irs.gov.

Rick Mahan has been a member of Sweet Temptationz for five years. He said the group, which has about 50 members, has thrown the idea around of obtaining a nonprofit status for several years, but only started seriously discussing it in the last year, in an effort to professionalize their fundraising. The nonprofit status also makes donations to or through Sweet Temptationz tax deductible.

“All of our activities are community-based fundraising efforts,” Mahan said, “so this lends legitimacy to our organization.”

The all-volunteer group hosts six large events a year, though Mahan said they “always pick up three or four more throughout the year.”