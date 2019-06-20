Evans to portray artist Elizabeth Catlett at Chautauqua

Elizabeth Catlett may not be a household name, but Ilene Evans hopes to make her one. Evans will portray the African American artist, whose work was greatly impacted by Hispanic culture, at tonight’s Chautauqua presentation.

Evans is the Artistic Director and Co-founder of Voices From the Earth, Inc., a theatre arts organization in West Virginia that was created in 1991 to foster thought provoking artistic performances and raise public awareness of the performing arts.

Evans got her start in the performing arts as a dance teacher at the Academy of Movement and Music in Illinois.

“I taught ballet, jazz and modern dance there,” Evans said.

Evans went on to study at East Tennessee State University where she got her Master’s Degree in Education with an emphasis on Storytelling. Evans admits that she graduated with a passion for telling the stories of underrepresented peoples.

“I wanted to tell the stories of women, and people of color especially,” Evans said.

Evans followed through on this desire by portraying Harriet Tubman in her first ever Chautauqua event in the early 90s. Her passion for this brand of storytelling is also what led her to portray Elizabeth Catlett in this year’s Chautauqua “From Pizarro to Picasso: Hispanic Legacy in America Today.”