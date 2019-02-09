You are here

Esports on the edge

Mon, 09/02/2019 - 11:22pm Hannah Maginot
Funded by $110K grant, Cameron’s newest team takes local competitive gaming to next level

This is the second in a two-part series on esports, the world of competitive video gaming that has spread across southwest Oklahoma, the nation and throughout the world. Part one on Monday defined esports and explained its growth. Part two takes a look at programs popping up in our community, including the new competitive esports team at Cameron University.

When Micah Elroy showed up at the Cameron University campus last month for his freshman year, he had no idea all his adolescent gaming dreams were about to come true.

