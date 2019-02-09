Esports on the edge

This is the first in a two-part series on esports, the world of competitive video gaming that has spread across southwest Oklahoma, the nation and throughout the world. Part one defines esports and explains its growth. Part two takes a look at programs popping up in our community, including the new competitive esports team at Cameron University.

Tucked away in a small, unassuming shop off west Gore Boulevard, All Things Entertaining came to life on a recent Thursday evening.

About 15 young people in fandom T-shirts gathered around lit up consoles and flatscreens, ready to do battle via animated characters on the screen.