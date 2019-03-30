Esper: Army in middle of renaissance

“I’ve had a wonderful visit here the past couple of days,” Secretary of the Army Mark Esper told reporters Friday, following a town hall with Fort Sill’s military families in Cache Creek Chapel.

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, joined Esper on his way down, and they were able to see troops training here Thursday.

“It was just a great opportunity for me to spend that time with him. He’s been a big supporter of the military and particularly of the United States Army, so we had a great time visiting with our soldiers going through basic training.

“And then (Friday) we started off early doing physical training with our newest lieutenants in the artillery, and I was able to see training for both our (advanced individual training) artillery students and I was able to meet with our Cross Functional Teams (CFTs) for both artillery and air defense artillery.

“I had lunch with a number of soldiers. I had breakfast with brigade commanders. And then finally my wife and I were able to visit a couple of homes and meet with soldiers to talk about the housing situation here on Fort Sill. And we topped it off here at the town hall.

“My bottom line message was, the Army is in the midst of a renaissance right now. It involves everything we do, from how we man, train and equip the force to how we lead and organize it. And we’re shifting a lot of dollars to make sure that we are consistent with the National Defense Strategy, and if called upon, could fight and win against near-peer competitors such as Russia and China.