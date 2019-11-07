Escapee caught, stolen van recovered

A 21-year-old City Jail trustee who took a truck and fled a work detail Monday was found and arrested Wednesday morning.

Marxus Tenequer was located and taken into custody at a home in the area of Southwest 5th Street and I Avenue, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer. Although police identified the spelling of his name as “Marcus,” court records indicate the spelling as Marxus.

Tenequer fled his work detail around 11 a.m. Monday while working at the Museum of the Great Plains, 801 NW Ferris. When his supervisor retrieved items from a truck, the young inmate fled towards the nearby National Guard Armory and took a van that was near the scene. Jenkins said the van was located later Monday in the parking lot of the Bella Vista Apartments, 1306 NW Irwin.