Equality Day speaker pays homage to women’s suffrage movement

As speaker for the Fort Sill observance of Women’s Equality Day, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Donna Brock keyed into this year’s theme, “Celebrating Women’s Right to Vote.”

This marks the 99th anniversary for the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women full voting rights, according to 1st Lt. Katherine Grugin, mistress of ceremonies.

The luncheon included a brief video detailing the 72-year struggle of the women’s suffrage movement to gain that right.

“We pay tribute to women and their strides in every facet of American life. Together, let us reconnect to embracing the diversity that enriches our nation and invest in equality, empowerment and human potential,” Grugin said.

Hosts for the luncheon were the 75th Field Artillery Brigade and the Fort Sill Equal Opportunity office. Brigade commander Col. Ryan McCormack introduced the guest speaker as “a soldier for life, a retired command sergeant major with more than 35 years of active-duty service under her belt, and that’s service to soldiers and their families ...

“She served in assignments across the world, including a deployment to Operation Iraqi Freedom. Donna’s culminating assignment was senior enlisted adviser to the Army Surgeon General, and she was also the Army’s senior enlisted medic.

“She’s also a very proud mother and grandmother, and in retirement she continues to serve others as she dedicates her life toward teaching, coaching and mentoring leaders, both young and old.”