Entrance Test site opens on Fort Sill

The Harry S Truman Education Center on Fort Sill is now home to a Military Entrance Test (MET) site for the Oklahoma City Recruiting Battalion.

This will eliminate Lawton recruiters’ weekly drives to Oklahoma City to take applicants to the Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) for their Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) tests.

Lt. Col. John D. Garcia, commander of the Oklahoma City Recruiting Battalion, joined recruiters from the Lawton Recruiting Station in Central Mall here Monday in kicking off the new site.