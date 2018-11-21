Emergency committee may begin meeting

Four members of the City Council will begin meeting after Thanksgiving to determine whether a City of Lawton’s emergency services committee should be re-established.

The full council voted unanimously to look at the Chapter 7 ordinance that established the Emergency Medical Services Committee (EMSC), a nine-member group tasked with a variety of duties related to emergency medical services, ranging from modifying the city’s EMS system to reviewing triage protocols. But, Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis, one of four council members appointed to a review committee, said while the committee was established by ordinance, it hasn’t been active in years.

Davis also said some code provisions are things that shouldn’t be under the control of the city, and he suggested a council committee meet and discuss whether the EMSC should be re-established. That council committee’s work will include rewriting the ordinance to modernize it, Davis said, noting those provisions will be brought back to the full council for a decision.