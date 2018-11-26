Elgin student wins poetry contest
Mon, 11/26/2018 - 11:25pm Anonymous
Elgin student Liliana Amore recently placed first in the cowboy poetry contest sponsored by the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan.
The poetry contest was for students in grades kindergarten through senior high school and had 27 entries.
First through sixth place poets received a trophy and two honorable mentions were awarded. All students received a certificate of participation, and a family pass for a visit to the Heritage Center.