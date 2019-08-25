Elder holds petition drive Sunday to amend Comanche Tribal Constitution

A Comanche tribal member is hoping fellow Numunu will join her cause to amend the tribe’s constitution.

A petition drive will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, at 1063 NW Quanah Road in Cache. Tribal members are asked to provide tribal identification before signing the petition.

Comanche Nation elder Eleanor McDaniel said she hopes to amend the Comanche Nation Constitution.

“The purpose of the petition is to uphold the supreme power and authority of the tribal council and to discourage unethical, dishonest and fraudulent actions of the Comanche Tribal Business Committee,” McDaniel said.

The amendment particulars include setting an earlier start time for the tribal council’s annual meeting and to approve the proposed agenda and conduct business as approved by the tribal council.

“The tribal council must have a direct say in the business of the day,” McDaniel said. “The tribal council only meets once a year and always ends before addressing significant issues.”

A call that all candidates for office be nominated during the annual meeting and to approve or disapprove the proposed annual budget placed on the ballot.

“The tribal council must have a direct say in the use of tribal funds,” McDaniel said.