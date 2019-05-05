Elbert transitions from life on street to classroom leadership

Before he was the Lawton Public Schools Rookie of the Year, Jeffrey Elbert was a lost soul.

Today, he’s the “cool” math teacher at Lawton High School. Sporting a shaved head, a thick beard and a driven attitude, Elbert has an image around the district that few teachers can manage — an image that relates to teenagers soon to be adults who are trying to discover who they are and what they want to do in their lives. Elbert knows their struggle well. He’s been there.