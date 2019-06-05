Education center named in honor of iconic Comanche teacher

Cedar smoke filled the air of the auditorium as the family of Dorothy Sunrise Lorentino joined the Comanche Nation in her honoring.

Through the haze of the rich, healing smoke, the energy filled with the spirit of the occasion with the renaming of the tribe’s education hub to the Dorothy Sunrise Lorentino Education Center, 1608 SW 9th. Her son said it would have made her smile.

“I couldn’t tell you how proud she’d be,” said her son, Ludy Lorentino.