Eagle Scout providing bird houses at ‘Hiding Place’ behind Mac Middle School

As a student at MacArthur Middle School, Ryan Bolan used to enjoy spending time at “The Hiding Place”, an environmental wildlife sanctuary behind the school.

As his Eagle Scout project, Bolan is making sure the wildlife who spends the most time at the sanctuary will enjoy it, too.

Now a student at MacArthur High School, Bolan, 16, was part of the Builders Club at MMS. He and classmates frequently visited the area behind the middle school that was home to different types of wildlife.

Many different types of birds, including bluebirds and cardinals, visit the habitat. However, many of the trees near the body of water are not suitable for nesting. Bolan, a member of Troop #4144, was searching for a project to complete his Eagle Scout. The criteria for an Eagle Scout project is any service project which is “helpful to any religious institution, any school or to the community”. Bolan decided to make and set up a series of 15 birdhouses around the sanctuary, giving the birds a way to better make use of the environment.

“A big part of scouting is interacting with nature. One of the neat things about nature walks or hikes was hearing the bluebirds,” Bolan said. “It was always fun to come out here. The point is to have an easier place for them to stay.”