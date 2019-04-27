Drop sites for today’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Today is the 17th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is asking you to drop your unwanted and expired prescription drugs at various outlets across the state, including Lawton and Anadarko.

You may drop off prescription drugs anonymously at:

•Lawton, Comanche Nation Police Department, 8527 NW Madische Road.

•Anadarko, Anadarko Agency, 201 E. Parker McKenzie Drive.

DEA cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps.

According to the DEA, robust public participation over the course of 16 prior events continues to remove ever-higher amounts of opioids and other medicines from the nation’s homes, where they are vulnerable to misuse, theft, and abuse by family members and visitors, including children and teens.

“Addiction causes a tremendous amount of pain and suffering, not just for those addicted to drugs, but also for their families and friends,” said Acting DEA Administrator Uttam Dhillon. “Helping people keep their loved ones safe by disposing of unwanted, unused, and expired prescription medications is just one of many ways that DEA is working to break the cycle of addiction and overdose deaths plaguing this country.”