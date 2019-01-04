Douglass School added to National Register in 2008
Lawton Sites on the National Register of Historic Places
# 12 – Douglass School
Location: 102 East Gore Blvd.
On National Register Since: November 2008
Throughout its tenure, the Douglass School served Lawton’s African American community as an education facility for its primary, junior and high school students.
Oklahoma Territory and Lawton experienced tremendous growth during the early 20th century, due in no small part to the presence of Fort Sill, the establishment of industries in Lawton and the employment of significant numbers of people during the Depression. And as these numbers grew, so did the numbers of African American schoolchildren.