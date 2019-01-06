Door dam theft leads to emergency sandbagging at Lawton Community Theatre

Earlier this week, Carolyn Kuether, the executive director of the Lawton Community Theatre, watched the water outside the theatre rise as Lawton experienced a downpour of rain.

The water crept higher and higher, rushing down the creek that runs through Harmon Park along the side of the theatre.

“Suddenly, I just saw this foot-tall wave of water from the creek rushing toward the building,” Kuether said.

A year ago the water wouldn’t have been a problem, but in April someone stole the large, metal door dams from the front of the building. These dams would have kept the rising flood waters out.

Kuether immediately jumped into action, wading barefoot through knee deep water in order to start piling up sandbags outside of the theatre’s front door.

Two cast members from the theatre’s upcoming production of “Peter Pan” happened to be on hand when the rains came, and they also sprang into action to help Kuether shore up the door.