Dog Workshop at Cameron

The Paws with Love Therapy Group brought their fur babies to Cameron University on Wednesday afternoon.

A workshop hosted by the History Club and Psi Chi at Cameron brought dogs to the Center for Emerging Technology & Entrepreneurial Studies Wednesday afternoon.

“There is a friendly competition going on between the clubs,” said Brandon Gibson, student and member of the History Club. “We see how many programs that we can bring to Cameron. It’s all about clubs being interactive and being able to be in the “5-Star Program.”

There were three presenters at the workshop and each explained what a service dog is and what it does to help its owner. Some of the conditions that service dogs can help with include seizures, diabetes, anxiety and Posttraumatic Stress Disorder.

Julie Anderson is the handler for Sunny who was adopted from “Rainbow Bridge Can Wait” and Julie says that his name describes his personality.