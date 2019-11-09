Disability Awareness Day activities set at Comanche Nation

The Comanche Nation Rehabilitation program will be have its 8th Annual Disability Awareness Day event today.

Events take place in Watchetaker Hall at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton. It begins at 8:30 a.m. with a cedar ceremony. Comanche Nation programs and community agencies will have information booths set up at 9 a.m. The program continues until 2 p.m.

A representative of the Social Security Administration will offer a presentation on how or if Social Security disability benefits can be effected if a disability recipient returns to work, according to Charlotte McCurtain, program director. There will be time for question and answer from the participants.

There will be a special showing of a documentary film, entitled “7th Generation,” written and produced by Jim Warne, a member of the Oglala Sioux Nation. This film has won over 21 awards at various film festivals in the U.S. and internationally. The documentary focuses on the historical trauma experienced by the Oglala Sioux Nation.