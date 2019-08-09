Devil Dog Run enjoyed a mild morning

Just over 400 runners loped through the shady lanes of Fort Sill at the Marine Corps Artillery Detachment’s 26th annual Devil Dog Run Saturday.

Whether they got there at the crack of dawn for the half-marathon or slept in another hour for one of the less strenuous runs, they enjoyed clear skies, temperatures in the 70s and music by the 77th Army Band to pep them up.

This is the largest run on Fort Sill, according to Marine Corps Maj. Chris Tyson, who organized the event with help from a lot of personnel.

Runners had their choice of a 13.1-mile half-marathon on the East Range or a 10K, a 5K or a Family Fun Run starting at New Post Chapel and looping around post housing and Randolph Road. The Marines welcomed everybody from leadership to parents with children in strollers and even a few dogs.

“Some brought their kids out to the 5K and the 10K. A mom brought her stroller out to the half-marathon, which is ambitious, but she’s ready to do it, so more power to her. We’re happy to let her stay in that,” Tyson said.

“Anyone can attend. You don’t need to be military. You don’t need to have any affiliation with the Marine Corps at all. We try to encourage as much outside participation as possible. It’s a good time. The Marines enjoy it. Seems like the runners have a good time. And we’re always looking for feedback from the runners to make it better for them for the next year.”

Pairs of Marines were stationed approximately a block apart throughout the route.