Details have been released from an April 5th accident with injury

More information was released in an April 5 wreck that left a woman with a severely injured leg.

Lawton Police Sgt. Matthew Whittington reported responding to an accident with injury shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 6800 block Northwest Faircloud Drive and arrived to find fire and EMTs giving aid to a woman lying on the ground behind an Orkin truck.

The woman, an employee of Orkin, was treated at the scene for several “major lacerations to her left leg and broken bones in her left leg,” according to the report. She was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to OU Medical Center in Norman.