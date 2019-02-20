Deputies look into break-in of pot grow

A breaking and entering alarm call led Comanche County Sheriff’s investigators to discover a marijuana growing operation east of Lawton.

A deputy responded to an alarm Friday night at the old The Catch restaurant building, 1267 Oklahoma 65, behind the Hop & Sack on Oklahoma 7. A check of the south door opened up the investigation.

The deputy grabbed the door handle and tugged, causing the handle to break free and the door to open. According to the report, once the door opened, the deputy smelled marijuana. Another deputy arrived and the duo entered the building. During the walk-through, approximately 100 marijuana plants were found growing inside.