Defective tail light leads to arrest of manslaughter suspect for warrant

A defective brake light led to the arrest of a Lawton man for failure to appear in court after he was accused of hitting and accidentally killing a mother of five with a trash truck on July 4, 2017.

Lawton Police Officer Christopher Womack reported seeing a vehicle driving southbound on Northwest 14th Street shortly before 9 p.m. May 25 and made a stop due to its driver side brake light being out. A check through dispatch revealed Michael A. Lorentz had an outstanding Comanche County arrest warrant for failure to appear to an April rehab review hearing before District Judge Gerald Neuwirth, according to court records.

Lorentz was arrested for the warrant and cited for defective motor vehicle and the vehicle was released to its owner. He has been free on $50,000 bond after being charged in January 2018 with first-degree manslaughter, according to court records.