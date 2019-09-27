DA’s office wants to unseal records

The Comanche County District Attorney’s office is seeking to vacate a June 4 order by a district judge to seal certain court records in the case of an accused child molester.

The filing follows a Monday ruling by the State Supreme Court that allows the DA’s office to re-assert its motion to vacate.

According to the newly filed amended motion, First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka is asking to redact information from Lawton Police Detective David Shucker’s affidavit filed in a case and to unseal the remaining portions of the record. The request is to vacate the June 4 order by District Judge Irma Newburn that sealed the records.

At issue is a pending felony trial for Kevin Crisel, 45, who was charged in December 2018 with a felony count of lewd or indecent acts with a child under age 12. The crime is punishable by 25 years to life in prison due to the child’s age, according to state statutes.

Crisel is accused of sexually assaulting a girl from 2009 to 2012 when she was between the ages of 5 and 8 years old. Newburn was slated to preside over the case.

Originally set for the June trial docket, Crisel’s case was put on hold June 7 when Cabelka, who is prosecuting the case, filed a motion to stay pending a decision from the Court of Criminal Appeals about possibly vacating an order of the court. District Judge Scott D. Meaders denied the State’s motion.

Cabelka asked the court to order Newburn to step down from the case due to “bias and prejudice” toward the prosecution. It was learned she had information regarding Crisel from a prior case while she was a prosecutor.

Cabelka filed a notice of intent to use other child molestation allegations against Crisel. Newburn, who had served as an assistant district attorney in the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office before appointment as a judge, declined to file charges against Crisel during a prior investigation. Cabelka stated he first learned of Newburn’s prior action on May 22. He then spoke with Crisel’s attorney, David L. Smith, of Lawton, regarding the discovery. Crisel, through his attorney, announced that he wouldn’t ask Newburn to recuse.

Cabelka asked Newburn to recuse from hearing the case “to avoid any appearance of impropriety and possible appeals issues in the future.” According to the paperwork, “it is the State’s argument that the appearance of bias or prejudice has become even more apparent.”