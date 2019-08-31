Cut line knocks out Comanche County Emergency Communications

A cut copper/fiber line caused direct calls to Comanche County Emergency Communications to be unavailable from late-Thursday afternoon through Friday.

Following overnight repair work, the emergency dispatchers are now back in non-emergency communication with the public.

A network issue was caused by the cut line that caused emergency calls to be routed through Altus Emergency Management and then rerouted to Lawton first responders, according to a post to the Comanche County Emergency Management Facebook page. Crews were present at 11 p.m. and worked overnight to restore service.

City of Lawton and Comanche County crew worked with AT&T to make the repairs, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer.

“Many repairs were completed overnight; administrative calls are now being received at the center,” Jenkins said at an 8 a.m. update.

Technicians remained on site to repair all lines/cables through the morning.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., the City of Lawton issued a statement regarding the issue. Emergency calls were still being rerouted through Altus Emergency Management.