CU sets auditions for  'Disney’s The Little Mermaid'

The Cameron University Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts will continue its 2018-2019 season, “Where Everything Comes Together,” with auditions for “ Disney’s The Little Mermaid.”

Auditions will be held at 7 p.m. today and Monday in the University Theatre. Those auditioning should bring a memorized song of 16 bars with their sheet music, be prepared to read from the script and undergo a dance routine.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the 1989 animated Disney film, “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab, to restore order under the sea. This enchanting tale will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”