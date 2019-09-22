CU receives funding for 3 programs

Cameron University has received $1,189,530 in funding from the U.S. Department of Education for three university programs that play a vital role in the success of underserved Oklahomans in completing a college degree: Student Support Services, Upward Bound and Talent Search/Open Doors. The programs are funded under Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965.

“Talent Search/Open Doors, Upward Bound and Student Support Services offer opportunities and assistance that fundamentally support the concept that anyone, regardless of race, ethnic background or economic circumstances, can complete a college degree,” said President John McArthur. “Through the years, we have supported countless students who have been told that they aren’t college material, and we’ve celebrated each and every one of those who have not only enrolled in college, but who have completed a degree. Without this funding from the U.S. Department of Education, we would not be able to provide these services.”

Student Support Services (SSS) will utilize its $445,101 award to continue providing opportunities for undergraduates to receive assistance to improve academic and life skills, which will enable them to successfully meet their goals of earning a bachelor’s degree. The goal of SSS is to increase retention and graduation rates of its participants and to facilitate the process of transition from one level of higher education to the next.