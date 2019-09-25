CU professor takes journey to US-Mexico border

Sue Tyrell had made up her mind. She was going to the U.S./Mexico border with a mission, to discover for herself what conditions were like in the borderlands between the United States and Mexico. What began as a personal passion became a professional pursuit as she sought to gain the expertise necessary to teach the students in her cultural narratives course at Cameron University about the complexity of the current immigration crisis.

“I had a plane ticket to Yuma,” Tyrell said. “If my students are going to study immigration, then they are going to learn firsthand what’s happening—with no White House, or other house, bias.”

In the build-up to her trip, her only apprehension was the heat. The lows in Yuma were scheduled to be in the 90s. While the heat did prove a challenge, it was not overwhelming. And Tyrell reminded herself that what she was undergoing was nothing akin to the environments that migrants faced.

She landed in Yuma, where several months before the Mayor, Douglas Nichols, learned that 4,000 migrants were moving through the scorching heat of the Mexican desert toward the area. In a town roughly the size of Lawton, responders had to mobilize quickly to prepare to receive thousands of migrants that they had not planned for.

Meeting with her contact and a translator, the trio drove the roughly 20 miles to the southern border. What she described next struck her as almost anti-climactic.

“We parked on the U.S. side and walked over,” Tyrell said. “It was like taking a stroll. We simply walked across the border and no one cared. Of course, crossing from the U.S. side into Mexico is not a big deal anyway. Mexico welcomes Americans, and I recently read and saw how they don’t even make a big deal out of Americans who end up being ‘illegal immigrants’ to Mexico.”

Walking across the border into Mexico was simpler than entering Italy, France or Israel according to Tyrell. Hailing a taxi, she and her crew found their way to a shelter where they had an appointment to meet with the person in charge. Her contact, who had worked inside the immigration crisis on the US side of the border, had arranged fact-finding missions to find out if the shelter needed help, if it had been offered any assistance from Red Cross International and more.

The trip to the shelter was necessitated by the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, according to Tyrell. The policy, which went into effect in January of this year, required asylum-seekers to be held in Mexico while they waited for their cases to be considered.