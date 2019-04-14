CU to present ‘Campus Shootings Profiling the Classroom’

The Cameron University Department of Social Sciences will present “Campus Shootings Profiling the Classroom,” the seventh presentation of the department’s “Justice For All Series.”

Featuring Howard Kurtz, Associate Professor of Sociology and Criminal Justice at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, the event is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday in the McCasland Ballroom in the McMahon Centennial Complex.

The event is open to the public at no charge.

Kurtz will examine the issues surrounding school shootings and address the problems they present for law enforcement and schools. School shootings is an area of study that is critical for modern law enforcement professionals from departments of all sizes. Every time a school shooting occurs, the debate generally centers on a short list of topics that includes 1) predicting shooters, 2) gun control versus carry on campus, 3) closed campuses versus open, 4) arming teachers, 5) mental health screening of students and staff, 6) identifying potential threats, and 7) the appropriate law enforcement response.