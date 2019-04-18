CU piano and vocal students join forces to present Soirée Xb: Song Fest

Cameron University piano students will be joined by vocal students to present “Soirée Xb: Song Fest” at 7:30 p.m. today in the McCutcheon Recital Hall.

Students scheduled to perform are pianists Jacob Austin, Cache; and Brittany Dabbs, Noah Quinnett and Diana Webb, Lawton; and vocalists Rachel McCurry, Comanche; Mikayla Stephenson, Duncan; Khalil Cabera-Tosado, Corbyn Nauman, and Josie Smotherman, Lawton; and Destiny Abila and Mikayla Reuter, Altus.

Faculty members Dr. Hyunsoon Whang and Dr. Christian Morren have selected Schumann’s well-known song cycle, Fraunliebe und Leben, consisting of eight songs, as well as three songs by Liszt for the program.

“In preparing for this concert, we hope to further develop ensemble skills for our vocal and piano students as well as enhance their appreciation for Art Songs,” says Whang.”