CU to host exhibit on Wichita Mountains 

The Cameron University Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts is pleased to host “We’re Not Telling You Everything: Words and Images from the Wichita Mountains,” a photographic and poetic exhibition featuring the photography of Don House and Sabine Schmidt and the poetry of Sy Hoahwah.

The exhibit will open on Thursday in the Cameron University Library with an artist-led gallery walk beginning at 5 p.m. followed by an artist lecture, poetry reading and reception at 6:30 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through June 20 and will be available for viewing at no charge during the Cameron University Library’s operating hours.

“We’re Not Telling You Everything” is the result of a three-year collaboration, during which Arkansas photographers Don House and Sabine Schmidt traveled regularly to southwest Oklahoma to photograph the land and the people of the Wichita Mountains. Among the oldest but least known in North America, the mountains hold a central position in the history and lives of Apaches, Comanches, Kiowas, and other plains tribes. Fort Sill, one of the military’s largest artillery training bases, abuts the nation’s first wildlife refuge, established by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1901. The history of the Wichita Mountains area is a microcosm of the history of the whole nation and its westward expansion. Descendants of all the players in that drama still make their homes in the shadows of the mountains.