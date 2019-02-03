CU holds homecoming golf cart parade

Despite chilly temperatures, a small crowd still gathered for a trip through time as the Cameron University homecoming celebration kicked off Friday with the traditional golf cart parade.

Fourteen student organizations decorated carts for the drive through Bentley Gardens on Friday evening. And while temperatures were in the 40s, that didn’t dampen the festive spirit.

“It’s a little chilly, but it’s not too bad, there’s no wind yet,” Leslie Cothren, Director of Campus Life said.

Cothren served as organizer and announcer for the parade, which is in its sixth year. Back when Cameron had a football program, a full homecoming parade would be held on the day of the homecoming football game. When CU got rid of its football team, the parade went away. A few years ago, Cothren and other staff members at the school sought an idea for a new homecoming activity.

A parade using golf carts made almost too much sense.

“We thought, ‘Golf carts would be great for using around campus,’” Cothren said. They really do move around easily.”