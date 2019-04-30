CU announces alternate commencement exercises

Cameron University’s annual Commencement is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cameron Stadium.

State Regent Ann Holloway will deliver the Commencement address. Cameron officials encourage graduates, their families and friends, and all visitors to arrive at least 30 minutes early to facilitate a seamless entry into the stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m. Ample parking is available on campus. Chilled water will be available free of charge.

DISABILITY ACCOMMODATION – PARKING AND SEATING

Parking for individuals with disabilities is available at the northwest entrance to Cameron Stadium. Because disabled parking is limited for an event of this size, it is advisable to arrive early. Seating for those with disabilities will be reserved on the north side of the stadium floor. Guests desiring seating in this area should enter through the northwest gate (off 38th Street). Special seating areas accessible through the east gates will also be designated on the upper stadium level on the north side.

SECURITY

Oversized bags, backpacks, duffle bags, coolers, drinks, cans and bottles will not be permitted. Safety checks of allowable carry-in baggage or cases, such as handbags, purses, camera bags, or any like container, will be conducted by trained security officers. The officers will check for any unacceptable items, such as cans, bottles, illegal drugs, alcohol, weapons, fireworks, signs on poles, and noisemakers.

DRONES

Due to Cameron’s proximity to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, the FAA has designated Cameron University as a “no-fly” zone. Therefore, the use of drones is prohibited on the Cameron campus without FAA authorization.