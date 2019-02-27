CU Alumni Association announces CUAA Award honorees and Faculty Hall of Fame inductees

The Cameron University Alumni Association is pleased to announce the winners of its 2019 Distinguished Alumni and Outstanding Young Alumni Awards as well as inductees into the CUAA Faculty Hall of Fame, which will be presented during the university’s homecoming festivities.

Ed Goeas III, Polly Krasser and Vendula Krejcova will receive Distinguished Alumni Awards; Michele Johnson and Oluwatoyese Oyewole have been named Outstanding Young Alumni. Scott Richard Klein and James Lambert will be inducted into the Faculty Hall of Fame.

The awards will be presented during the Alumni Awards Dinner on Saturday in the McCasland Ballroom. Tickets are $25 per person and may be reserved online at www.homecoming.cameronrsvp.com.

The Distinguished Alumni Award and the Outstanding Young Alumni Award are presented to former Cameron students who have made significant contributions to society and whose accomplishments have brought credit to Cameron by distinguishing themselves in their careers, in service to their communities and/or through continued support of Cameron University. The Distinguished Alumni Award is presented to Cameron alumni who are 40 years of age or older. The Outstanding Young Alumni Award is presented to Cameron alumni who are 39 years of age or younger.