Crossroads Head Start and Early Head Start will hold its annual come-and-go “Enrollment Expo” from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday at the Education Engine Head Start, 2402 SW E. Ave.

Parents and guardians of children 6 weeks to 5 years of age are welcome to start the enrollment process.

Attendees at the expos will learn about programs offered, check out community resources and be eligible for door prizes.