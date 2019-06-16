CPC recommends changes to programs

The City Planning Commission has signed off on a plan from the city’s housing and community development division to add new project categories to benefit low- and moderate-income residents.

The recommendation, if approved by the City Council, would allow the division to spend an accumulation of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME funds, said Christine James supervisor of the City of Lawton’s housing and community development division.

Debbie Dollarhite, senior planner for the City of Lawton, said the proposal to add new programs comes as the division finalizes plans to spent an accumulation of grant funds, or risk losing them.