Cow Show Story-the McNallys

Sometimes showing animals runs in families and the McNally twins of Chattanooga enjoy following in their mom’s footsteps by showing heifers.

The twins, C. J. and Dalton, just started showing the two animals for the Chattanooga FFA Chapter. They were actively showing in this week’s Comanche County Livestock Show.

“We’ve had our heifers, who are named Sugar and Spice, for about two months now,” C.J. said. “They teach us responsibility and discipline while we’re having fun taking care of them.”

C.J. went on to say that every morning before going to school and every afternoon they have to feed and water the cows, make sure that they rinse and dry them, brush them and walk them everyday.