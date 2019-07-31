Court rules judge must recuse herself

A Comanche County District Court judge has been ordered to recuse herself from presiding over the trial of an accused child molester.

The felony jury trial of an accused Comanche County child molester is slated for the October jury trial docket after an appellate court issued an order of disqualification to remove the scheduled judge assigned to the case.

An order of disqualification was issued Monday in Comanche County District Court to remove District Judge Irma Newburn from presiding over the jury trial for Kevin Crisel, 44. He was charged in December 2018 with a a felony count of lewd or indecent acts with a child under 12. The crime is punishable by 25 years to life in prison due to the child’s age, according to state statutes.

Crisel is accused of sexually assaulting a girl from 2009 to 2012 when she was between the ages of 5 and 8 years old. Newburn had been slated to preside over the case.

Originally set for the June trial docket, Crisel’s case was put on hold on June 7, when First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka, who is prosecuting the case, filed a motion to stay pending the decision from the Court of Criminal Appeals regarding the possible vacating of an order of the court. District Judge Scott D. Meaders denied the State’s motion.

In paperwork filed by the State, Cabelka asked the court to order Newburn to recuse from the case due to “bias and prejudice” toward the prosecution. The State had filed a notice of intent to use other child molestation allegations against Crisel. Newburn, who served as an assistant district attorney before appointment as a judge, declined to file charges against Crisel during an investigation in 2001. Kabelka stated he learned of Newburn’s prior action on May 22. He then spoke with Crisel’s attorney, David L. Smith, of Lawton, regarding the discovery. Crisel, through his attorney, announced that he wouldn’t ask Newburn to recuse.

Cabelka asked Newburn to recuse from hearing the case “to avoid any appearance of impropriety and possible appeals issues in the future.” According to the paperwork, “it is the State’s argument that the appearance of bias or prejudice has become even more apparent.”