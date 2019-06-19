Court appearances expected for 3 men

Three young men are in the Comanche County Detention Center awaiting initial appearances in court for their alleged roles in the shooting death of a 26-year-old Cache man.

The three suspects include two 19-year-old men and a 20-year-old man, according to the OSBI. The Comanche County Detention records indicate one 19-year-old was booked for first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. His mug shot shows severe bruising and injury to his face. The other two men are held for first-degree murder.

The three men were arrested Friday morning following the incident that resulted in the death of Nathan Morrow.

Call came in Friday

Cache Police reported that officers were first called around 5 a.m. Friday to Apartment 3 at 505 Oak Avenue on the report of a disturbance and arrived to find Morrow dead from multiple gunshot wounds. A woman also reported to Cache police that she’d been pistol whipped while at the scene of the shooting.