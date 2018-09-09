You are here

Home » News » Local » County loses $400,000 due to exemption

County loses $400,000 due to exemption

Sun, 09/09/2018 - 4:20am Staff

Comanche County Board of Commissioners and the Excise Board have signed off on the county's budget for 2018-2019, a $9.223 million document that funds departmental operations ranging from the county sheriff to the free fair.

The multi-phase process culminated last week with approval of the estimate of needs from commissioners, then final action by the Excise Board a day later. Certification by the State Auditor and Inspector will put the document into place for the fiscal year that began July 1.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620