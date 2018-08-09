County fair all about kids

Students with Playcare Inc., were not the only ones learning something new at the Comanche County Free Fair on Friday.

The teacher prep course at Great Plains Technology Center allows juniors and seniors in high school to get experience teaching and leading children. On Friday, they got hands-on experience thanks to Farm To You, an interactive agriculture exhibit for children offered by Oklahoma State University extension services.

Kelly Brock is the teacher prep instructor at Great Plains and said the half-day program, which runs throughout the school year, is intended for students who have an interest in teaching down the road and gives them a chance to get a feel for what teaching entails. The 26 students in this year's program went to the fair on Friday to help teach younger students about where food comes from and how it nourishes the human body. Brock said it allows the teens to learn how to interact with children and keep control of a group.