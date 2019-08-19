County Board approves roadway project with Comanche Nation

The Comanche County Commissioners approved, with an amendment, an agreement with the Comanche Nation, Fletcher Public Schools and the City of Fletcher for the reconstruction of a road to serve area residents during their regularly scheduled Monday meeting.

The project pertains to the reconstruction of Route 7502, located in Fletcher and would include one mile of the roadway.

According to the terms of the agreement, the Comanche Nation will provide the county with $719,000 for the reconstruction of the roadway and a two inch asphalt overlay of 1.3 miles of the roadway.